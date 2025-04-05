Lifestyle
If you also want to look lovely and beautiful in the office like South actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, then you can wear a green zari work chiffon saree like her.
Cotton sarees are the best option for a comfortable look in summer. It will make you feel fresh all day in the office. You can take a white khadi cotton saree .
Wearing light sarees in the office will be comfortable and stylish. You can choose a plain chiffon saree in sky blue color with light hand work on it.
You can take a satin silk saree in mustard yellow color with a dark colored pallu. Adopt a modern look by pairing it with a sleeveless blouse.
You can also choose a digital print saree in satin fabric, which has a printed design on the pallu and bottom.
Like Kalyani Priyadarshan, you can also carry a peach colored saree with a red polka dot print, which also has a thin lace on the border. She has paired it with a strappy blouse.
Carry a maroon colored Kanjeevaram saree with golden zari work for a festival or event in the office. Wear a sleeveless or elbow sleeves blouse with it.
