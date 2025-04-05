Lifestyle

First job? Look lovely, wear an 8 saree like Kalyani Priyadarshan

Saree looks of South actress Kalyani Priyadarshan

If you also want to look lovely and beautiful in the office like South actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, then you can wear a green zari work chiffon saree like her.

Try a cotton saree

Cotton sarees are the best option for a comfortable look in summer. It will make you feel fresh all day in the office. You can take a white khadi cotton saree . 

Sky blue chiffon saree

Wearing light sarees in the office will be comfortable and stylish. You can choose a plain chiffon saree in sky blue color with light hand work on it.

Satin silk saree

You can take a satin silk saree in mustard yellow color with a dark colored pallu. Adopt a modern look by pairing it with a sleeveless blouse.

Satin printed saree

You can also choose a digital print saree in satin fabric, which has a printed design on the pallu and bottom.

Wear a polka dot saree in the office

Like Kalyani Priyadarshan, you can also carry a peach colored saree with a red polka dot print, which also has a thin lace on the border. She has paired it with a strappy blouse.

Light Kanjeevaram saree

Carry a maroon colored Kanjeevaram saree with golden zari work for a festival or event in the office. Wear a sleeveless or elbow sleeves blouse with it.

Effortless Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Hairstyles for Girls

Makeup & Dress Like Aishwarya Rai: From Sweet Girl to Bold Woman

Apple to berries: 8 summer fruits to regulate sugar levels

Coconut water: 11 powerful health benefits you need to know