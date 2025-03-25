Mira Rajput's Iconic Style: 7 Blouse Designs for Navratri

Lifestyle
Shahid Kapoor's beloved wife, Mira Rajput, often remains in the limelight. Her fashion sense is amazing. You can also take ideas from her blouse designs this Navratri.
To give your plain saree a stylish look, you can try a halter neck blouse like Mira. Such blouses add charm to the look. You can match it with many sarees.
If you want to get compliments from everyone, then choose a silver zari work sweetheart neck blouse like Mira Rajput. Such blouses look great on both sarees and lehengas.
If you want to try something different for the Navratri function, then you can wear such a square neck cut sleeves blouse. It will make your look amazing.
You can also copy this stunning look of Mira Rajput. Such floral printed noodle strap blouses are evergreen. You can wear it on many occasions.
Mira has carried a short length golden shimmer work blouse with the lehenga. Such a blouse design makes the look stylish and unique.
Radiant Saree Styles for New Moms: Inspired by Athiya Shetty
Diet to Sleep: 5 Effective tips for Flat stomach naturally
10 must read books banned by different governments
Vegetarian protein diet: 5 vegetables with more protein than eggs