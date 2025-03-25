Lifestyle

Mira Rajput's Iconic Style: 7 Blouse Designs for Navratri

Trendy blouse designs by Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's beloved wife, Mira Rajput, often remains in the limelight. Her fashion sense is amazing. You can also take ideas from her blouse designs this Navratri.

Halter neck embroidered blouse

To give your plain saree a stylish look, you can try a halter neck blouse like Mira. Such blouses add charm to the look. You can match it with many sarees.

Zari work sweetheart blouse

If you want to get compliments from everyone, then choose a silver zari work sweetheart neck blouse like Mira Rajput. Such blouses look great on both sarees and lehengas.

Sequin work square neck blouse

If you want to try something different for the Navratri function, then you can wear such a square neck cut sleeves blouse. It will make your look amazing.

Floral printed noodle strap blouse

You can also copy this stunning look of Mira Rajput. Such floral printed noodle strap blouses are evergreen. You can wear it on many occasions. 

Golden shimmer work blouse

Mira has carried a short length golden shimmer work blouse with the lehenga. Such a blouse design makes the look stylish and unique.

Radiant Saree Styles for New Moms: Inspired by Athiya Shetty

Diet to Sleep: 5 Effective tips for Flat stomach naturally

10 must read books banned by different governments

Vegetarian protein diet: 5 vegetables with more protein than eggs