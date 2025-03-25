Radiant Saree Styles for New Moms: Inspired by Athiya Shetty

Lifestyle
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have become parents. This Bollywood actress has given birth to a beautiful daughter. On this occasion, we are going to show some of her saree looks.
You can try a red saree during house worship or a wedding function. Athiya's saree has golden lace on it. Along with this, zari work has been done throughout the saree.
Athiya is looking very beautiful in a yellow colored chiffon saree. Silver lace is applied on the border of the saree, along with sequence and zari detailing throughout the saree.
If you want to show an elegant look in a saree, then you can take inspiration from this saree of Athiya. The actress has worn a white saree with a golden border.
Athiya is giving a classic look in a gray colored net saree. Such sarees will be easily available in the market. You will have to spend from one thousand to three thousand rupees.
Every woman must have a golden Kanjeevaram saree. You can try this type of saree on any special occasion.
