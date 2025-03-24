Lifestyle
5 Effective tips for Flat stomach naturally
Include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains with fiber content in your diet to improve digestion and reduce bloating.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to flush out toxins and keep your metabolism active.
Perform workouts like planks, crunches, and leg raises to strengthen abdominal muscles and combine with cardio exercises.
High cortisol levels due to stress can lead to stubborn belly fat. Practice yoga, meditation, or breathing exercises and proper sleep to lower stress levels.
Minimize consumption of sugary and processed foods, which often lead to weight gain and bloating.
