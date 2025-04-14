Choose Karisma Kapoor's 6 Hairstyles for a Beautiful Look

Lifestyle
Whether your hair is long or short, even 40+ moms can look beautiful by adopting a hairstyle like Karisma Kapoor. Part your short hair in the center or side and add flowers.
This look will be great in summer. You can also create a ponytail like Karisma Kapoor with a sharara or suit. A simple ponytail will enhance the overall look.
You can also make a half hair ponytail. This look will be amazing with a suit.
If your hair is short and you want to make a bun, create a lower bun by braiding it. You can also pair it with gajra.
You can also straighten your hair and make a ponytail, which will give you a gorgeous look with a saree.
Karisma Kapoor is looking beautiful by braiding her long hair and applying Gota Patti. You can also create such a look.
Spotted: Celeb & Model Quirky Fashion - Feathers, Flowers & More!
Stylish Sarees Ideas Inspired by Mandira Bedi For Every Woman
Anushka Sharma’s 7 skincare habits everyone should follow
Look Royal in Plain Cotton Saree Without Print, Beat Summer in 400