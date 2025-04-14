Lifestyle

Choose Karisma Kapoor's 6 Hairstyles for a Beautiful Look

Open Curl Hair

Whether your hair is long or short, even 40+ moms can look beautiful by adopting a hairstyle like Karisma Kapoor. Part your short hair in the center or side and add flowers. 

Ponytail in Curly Hair

This look will be great in summer. You can also create a ponytail like Karisma Kapoor with a sharara or suit. A simple ponytail will enhance the overall look. 

Hair Ponytail

You can also make a half hair ponytail. This look will be amazing with a suit. 

Braided Lower Bun

If your hair is short and you want to make a bun, create a lower bun by braiding it. You can also pair it with gajra. 

Ponytail with Straight Hair

You can also straighten your hair and make a ponytail, which will give you a gorgeous look with a saree. 

Ethnic Look with Hair Braid

Karisma Kapoor is looking beautiful by braiding her long hair and applying Gota Patti. You can also create such a look.

