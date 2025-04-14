Lifestyle
With the Magniz photoshoot, the quirky fashion of celebs and models is visible. Sunny Leone wore a black deep neck blazer with pants. The circle crown looked quite impressive.
Shahid Kapoor's sister Sana Kapoor looks like a princess in a frill royal blue dress. Drop gold earrings are giving her a special look.
You may not have seen this fashionable look. The horse print dress has a thigh slit look at the bottom.
Wearing a long tail white gown with a hat, the model is wearing yellow gloves in her hands. There is also a matching hat. What would you say about this look?
The feather crown seems to give a feeling of a bird theme. The overall look is worth seeing.
After 2 braids in school time, very few people carry such a look. This hairstyle looks a bit strange.
