Lifestyle

From feathers to flowers, see the quirky spotted looks of celebs

Sunny Leone's monochrome look

With the Magniz photoshoot, the quirky fashion of celebs and models is visible. Sunny Leone wore a black deep neck blazer with pants. The circle crown looked quite impressive.

Sana Kapoor in a frill dress

Shahid Kapoor's sister Sana Kapoor looks like a princess in a frill royal blue dress. Drop gold earrings are giving her a special look. 

Dress with lehenga combination

You may not have seen this fashionable look. The horse print dress has a thigh slit look at the bottom. 

White gown with hat

Wearing a long tail white gown with a hat, the model is wearing yellow gloves in her hands. There is also a matching hat. What would you say about this look? 

Feather crown on the head

The feather crown seems to give a feeling of a bird theme. The overall look is worth seeing. 

2 braid hairstyle in satin dress

After 2 braids in school time, very few people carry such a look. This hairstyle looks a bit strange.

