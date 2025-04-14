Lifestyle

Look Royal in Plain Cotton Saree Without Print, Work Done in 400

Yellow Plain Cotton Saree

You can wear cotton sarees without print in summer. Wear a cotton blouse with a yellow saree. You will look royal in a ₹400 saree. 

Cotton Saree Without Print

You can also choose sarees with different borders. The borders are special in such sarees. You can adorn them by wearing them with matching or non-contrast color blouses. 

Plain Cotton Saree with Wide Border

You can also use light silk mix saree fabric with cotton in summer. These look very special. 

Silk-Cotton Green Saree

Saree with tassel pallu will also make you look beautiful. Choose a light golden border in plain sarees which looks shiny. 

Orange Khadi Saree

You can also buy cheap khadi sarees in summer. Pair plain sarees with printed or plain blouses if you want. 

Multi Layer Tassel Saree

If you want to style a saree in summer, you can choose multi-layer tassel pendants. Red tassels are looking great with a white saree. 

