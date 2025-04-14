Lifestyle
You can wear cotton sarees without print in summer. Wear a cotton blouse with a yellow saree. You will look royal in a ₹400 saree.
You can also choose sarees with different borders. The borders are special in such sarees. You can adorn them by wearing them with matching or non-contrast color blouses.
You can also use light silk mix saree fabric with cotton in summer. These look very special.
Saree with tassel pallu will also make you look beautiful. Choose a light golden border in plain sarees which looks shiny.
You can also buy cheap khadi sarees in summer. Pair plain sarees with printed or plain blouses if you want.
If you want to style a saree in summer, you can choose multi-layer tassel pendants. Red tassels are looking great with a white saree.
