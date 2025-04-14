Lifestyle
Want to look slim and stylish like Mandira Bedi? Learn how to choose the right saree to get the look you want. From simple sarees to Kanjeevaram, perfect sarees for every occasion!
If you don't want a very heavy look, then choose a silver border plain satin saree like Mandira Bedi. You can choose a contrasting color blouse with this type of simple saree.
You can easily find a cotton blend saree with a silver or golden border for under ₹1000. It’ll look stunning with an elbow-sleeve, long-length blouse for a flattering fit.
For a wedding guest look, try a single-shade Kanjeevaram silk saree. The slightly thick fabric enhances the body shape and adds a graceful, elegant touch to your appearance.
A fancy customized net border plain saree is perfect for special occasions. Pair it with a bralette and keep jewelry light if attending a regular function for an elegant look.
For an Indian touch, you can also adopt such a golden glam border silk saree look like Mandira Bedi. Complete this look with a sleeveless blouse and statement earrings.
For an elegant look, choose a contrast sheer pallu plain saree. Its beauty diverts attention from the body, making sure everyone admires the saree itself.
A box block cotton saree is perfect for summer. Pair it with a golden backless blouse for a chic look. It’s comfortable and easy to carry throughout the day.
Anushka Sharma’s 7 skincare habits everyone should follow
Look Royal in Plain Cotton Saree Without Print, Beat Summer in 400
Trendy Indian Hairstyles Inspired by Urvashi Rautela
Rakul Preet Singh Saree Styles and Designs for Festive Occasions