8 Trendy Churidar Kurta Designs to Try

Try churidar kurta on Karva Chauth

If you want to look absolutely royal like Bebo, then you can wear a red long kurta on the occasion of Karva Chauth. Wear churidar salwar with it and pair it with a heavy chunni.

Copy Bhumi's style

Bhumi Pednekar is also wearing a beautiful red churidar kurta. With which she has worn a heavy red Banarasi chunni.

Contrast chunni with churidar kurta

You can wear a long full sleeves kurta in beige color. Wear cream colored churidar with it and pair it with a red colored chunni in contrast.

Heavy kurta and churidar salwar

If you have a heavy red colored kurta, then you can get a very beautiful look in the festive season by wearing satin churidar salwar with it.

Kaftan suit with churidar salwar

You can also get a very stylish look by wearing tight fitting churidar on an over sized loose pattern kaftan kurta.

Wear churidar on Anarkali

You can also wear churidar with mirror work pink colored Anarkali kurta. This will make your height look taller and will also elevate the look.

Dark green churidar kurta pajama

Wear dark green colored churidar salwar with stand collar long full sleeves kurta and drape a blue colored chunni with it.

Printed kurta and churidar

You can also wear a heavy kurta with golden prints in green color. Get a very sober look by wearing green colored churidar with it.

