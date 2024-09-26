8 Trendy Churidar Kurta Designs to Try

Lifestyle
If you want to look absolutely royal like Bebo, then you can wear a red long kurta on the occasion of Karva Chauth. Wear churidar salwar with it and pair it with a heavy chunni.
Bhumi Pednekar is also wearing a beautiful red churidar kurta. With which she has worn a heavy red Banarasi chunni.
You can wear a long full sleeves kurta in beige color. Wear cream colored churidar with it and pair it with a red colored chunni in contrast.
If you have a heavy red colored kurta, then you can get a very beautiful look in the festive season by wearing satin churidar salwar with it.
You can also get a very stylish look by wearing tight fitting churidar on an over sized loose pattern kaftan kurta.
You can also wear churidar with mirror work pink colored Anarkali kurta. This will make your height look taller and will also elevate the look.
Wear dark green colored churidar salwar with stand collar long full sleeves kurta and drape a blue colored chunni with it.
You can also wear a heavy kurta with golden prints in green color. Get a very sober look by wearing green colored churidar with it.