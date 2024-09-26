Simple tips to make your small home look bigger

Lifestyle
Avoid using dark colors when painting a small home. Opt for white, light gray, pastel shades, or creamy colors. This will make your home look open and peaceful.
Mirrors help make small homes appear larger. Install a big mirror in the room. It reflects light, making the room size look bigger.
If the house is small, make all the racks hanging instead of on the floor. This shows the depth below and makes the room look bigger.
Compact furniture should be installed in small houses. Such as sofa cum bed, storage center table, folding table. Such furniture can manage space smartly.
Do not use heavy fabric while putting curtains in the house. Put light and transparent curtains on large windows. Let the sunlight in by removing the curtains during the day.
Flooring in small rooms should be kept very simple. Avoid installing patterned tiles. Plain and long tiles make the size of the room look bigger. Wooden flooring also shows space.
Do not put too many paintings on the walls at all. Don't fill the house with too many decorative items. The fewer things there are in a room, the more open it will feel.