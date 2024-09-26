7 Mirror Work Anarkali Suits for a Stunning Garba Look

Lifestyle
If you don't have a Chaniya Choli, you can wear a beautiful mirror work Anarkali suit to Garba. Light mirror work in heavy embroidery will also make your Garba night beautiful.
With the mirror work Anarkali suit, you will also get a floral work dupatta. You can also choose light or heavy embroidery work in the suit.
The gray colored backless Anarkali suit is flaunting the figure in a beautiful way. Also, the 2 strips in the back are adding to the beauty of the suit.
You can customize a Cowrie and mirror work suit for Garba. This will give you a stunning look like Chaniya-Choli. You can get such suits for up to Rs 2000.
Round suits look very good while doing Garba. Do check the roundness of the Anarkali while buying it. You will stand out in a yellow suit on Navratri 2024.
It is not necessary to buy full sleeves or half sleeves in a shimmering mirror work Anarkali suit. A sleeveless suit is also the best option to flaunt the figure.
If you want a sizzling look during Garba, then wear a mirror work Anarkali suit with a plunging neckline. Believe me, people would love to see such a look again and again.