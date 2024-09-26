Lifestyle

Gajra Hairstyles for Karva Chauth

Hairstyle with Gajra

Karva Chauth is coming. If you always end up making a bun, then why not try something traditional this time? Actually, today we have brought you more than one Gajra hairstyle.

Bridal Hairstyle with Gajra

For your first Karva Chauth, try a wavy hairstyle with a front Gajra—simple yet cute, perfect for celebrating this special occasion.

Open Hairstyle with Gajra

You can wear Gajra in open hair too! Curl your hair, make a ponytail, and let the rest flow—perfect with a saree.

Wavy Hair with Gajra

Wavy hair is trendy! For a sober look with your lehenga, style it to the side, add volume in front, and apply Gajra at the back.

Straight Hair with Gajra

Straight hair can be worn with Gajra in a normal back hairstyle. This is quite easy. You prepare it in maximum 5-10 minutes. You can try it with all three lehenga-saree-suit. 

Bun Hairstyle with Gajra

Half buns are trendy! Try a roller for the top half, leave the lower hair open, and adorn the bun with Gajra.

High Bun with Gajra

You can’t mention Gajra without a bun! For Karva Chauth, try a high bun adorned with Gajra—it takes time, but the look is stunning.

Fishtail Braid with Gajra

For long, thick hair, a fishtail braid is perfect for a traditional look. Adorn it with heavy Gajra to capture everyone’s attention!

