Lifestyle
Karva Chauth is coming. If you always end up making a bun, then why not try something traditional this time? Actually, today we have brought you more than one Gajra hairstyle.
For your first Karva Chauth, try a wavy hairstyle with a front Gajra—simple yet cute, perfect for celebrating this special occasion.
You can wear Gajra in open hair too! Curl your hair, make a ponytail, and let the rest flow—perfect with a saree.
Wavy hair is trendy! For a sober look with your lehenga, style it to the side, add volume in front, and apply Gajra at the back.
Straight hair can be worn with Gajra in a normal back hairstyle. This is quite easy. You prepare it in maximum 5-10 minutes. You can try it with all three lehenga-saree-suit.
Half buns are trendy! Try a roller for the top half, leave the lower hair open, and adorn the bun with Gajra.
You can’t mention Gajra without a bun! For Karva Chauth, try a high bun adorned with Gajra—it takes time, but the look is stunning.
For long, thick hair, a fishtail braid is perfect for a traditional look. Adorn it with heavy Gajra to capture everyone’s attention!