Shraddha Kapoor’s makeup tips for a glamorous Karwa Chauth 2024

Lifestyle
Shraddha Kapoor cleanses her skin well before applying makeup and then applies moisturizer. Doing this keeps her skin hydrated throughout the day.
Shraddha uses foundation to give her face a soft base. Doing this makes Shraddha's face completely ready for makeup.
Shraddha Kapoor applies concealer to make her face spotless. Shraddha believes that you must use concealer during makeup so that your skin looks spotless.
Shraddha Kapoor blushes her cheeks with bronzer and highlighter. Since the actress does not like heavy makeup, she uses only a little blush.
Inspired by Shraddha Kapoor, you can choose bold red lipstick for Karwa Chauth. Red color looks great with any saree.
Shraddha Kapoor loves the dramatic eye look with western or traditional dresses. Shraddha loves to wear dark kajal and eyeliner for eye makeup.
For Karwa Chauth, you can recreate Shraddha Kapoor's pinkish makeup or bold look makeup. Along with makeup, you should pay attention to skin cleansing and exfoliation.