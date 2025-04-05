Lifestyle

When should a husband and wife be intimate to have a wonderful child?

When should a husband and wife not be intimate?

Premanand Ji Maharaj said that husband and wife should not be intimate during Navratri, Ekadashi, Hanuman Jayanti, Ram Navami, and eclipse.

Having intimacy during the day is wrong

Along with this, Premanand Maharaj said that husband and wife should not be intimate during the day. It is right to have intercourse at night.

What to do to get a wonderful child

Premanand Maharaj said that if you want a wonderful child, then husband and wife should not be intimate for six months and should chant mantras.

A miraculous child will be born due to the effect of chanting

Maharaj Ji said that after six months of chanting, you should have intimacy with your wife. After this, when you conceive, the child will be extraordinary.

Do not be intimate during pregnancy

Maharaj Ji said that once conception has taken place, husband and wife should not have a relationship until the child is born, otherwise lust will come into the child.

The fruit of the mantra is definitely obtained

According to Premanand Ji, if you chant the mantra, its effect is definitely there. Good values ​​go into the child. Do religious activities and chant mantras during pregnancy.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings

Tamanna Katoch Outshines Janhvi at Lakme Fashion Week: 8 Classy Looks

Haircare: 7 night time rituals for hair growth

Purity in Worship! Create Alaya's 7 Hairstyles for Navami