Premanand Ji Maharaj said that husband and wife should not be intimate during Navratri, Ekadashi, Hanuman Jayanti, Ram Navami, and eclipse.
Along with this, Premanand Maharaj said that husband and wife should not be intimate during the day. It is right to have intercourse at night.
Premanand Maharaj said that if you want a wonderful child, then husband and wife should not be intimate for six months and should chant mantras.
Maharaj Ji said that after six months of chanting, you should have intimacy with your wife. After this, when you conceive, the child will be extraordinary.
Maharaj Ji said that once conception has taken place, husband and wife should not have a relationship until the child is born, otherwise lust will come into the child.
According to Premanand Ji, if you chant the mantra, its effect is definitely there. Good values go into the child. Do religious activities and chant mantras during pregnancy.
