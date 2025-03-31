Lifestyle
8 trendy blouse designs by Ahsaas Channa for the newlywed bride! Hexagon, backless, sweetheart and more. Try with your favorite saree!
This hexagon neck shimmery blouse will make your look attractive as well as beautiful. You can get this type of pattern made for your saree and lehenga.
To give a perfect shape to a small breast, you can customize such a stand collar plunging neck golden blouse. It will give you a perfect look with more than one saree.
You can also recreate and wear this blouse of Ahsaas Channa. Such backless mirror work cut sleeve blouses help you to give a fancy and very bold look.
If you want to give a perfect shape and perfect look to heavy breasts, then you can wear this sweetheart neck fancy blouse of Ahsaas. It will make your look attractive.
Noodle strap blouse adds charm to the look of saree and lehenga. The actress has also carried this blouse to give a stylish look to the sequin saree. You can also try such a look.
To get a glamorous look with a heavy or designer saree, you can carry such a square neck plain blouse like the actress. Such blouse designs will add charm to a simple saree look.
You can carry such a stylish printed bralette blouse design on any printed or plain saree. It will add simplicity as well as glamour to your look.
Look Traditional in Shweta Tiwari's 7 Saree Styles
(PHOTOS) Rakul Preet Singh inspired salwar suits for festivals
Lifestyle Changes: 7 daily habits for Korean toned body
Mushroom to Spinach: 7 tasty veg kebabs recipes you can try