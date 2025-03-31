Look Traditional in Shweta Tiwari's 7 Saree Styles

Lifestyle
You will shine like Shweta Tiwari when you wear such a plain single color satin saree with a shimmery or embroidered blouse.
If you want something different and sexy, you can choose this. This stone work metallic saree of Shweta Tiwari is perfect for a girlish look. Wear it with a heavy blouse.
Sequin saree designs are affordable and give a great look. For a designer look, wear a fully sequin sea-green saree like Shweta with a V-neck blouse.
Such a golden lace work red saree will look very beautiful with a halter neck or cut sleeve blouse. Plain sarees are always in high demand among girls. Must try it once.
This heavy embroidered border silk saree of Shweta Tiwari is great for festivals and functions. The actress has carried a sleeveless blouse. Pair it with heavy jhumki earrings.
The golden-black combo is always liked by women. If you want a unique look, you can take inspiration from such a traditional booti work golden saree design.
