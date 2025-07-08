English

Monsoon Magic: 5 flowers that bloom during rainy season

Monsoon in India breathes new life into nature. Amid the rain and lush greenery, several stunning flowers bloom, painting the landscape with vibrant hues and refreshing fragrance

lifestyle Jul 08 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Pixabay
Rain Lily

These small, delicate lilies bloom after the first monsoon showers, carpeting the ground with shades of pink, white, and yellow. They’re aptly named rain’s heralds

Image credits: Pixabay
Jasmine

Known for its sweet fragrance, jasmine flowers bloom profusely in monsoon evenings. Widely used in perfumes, garlands, and temple offerings across India.

Image credits: Pixabay
Balsam

Commonly called Gulmehendi, balsams burst into bloom with the rains. Their colorful cup-shaped flowers light up gardens and require minimal care.

Image credits: Pixabay
Hibiscus

This bright tropical flower thrives in the rainy season, adorning gardens with its vivid red, pink, and yellow hues. It also holds religious and medicinal value.

Image credits: Pixabay
Lotus

India’s national flower, the lotus blooms in ponds and wetlands during the monsoon, symbolising purity, beauty, and spiritual enlightenment

Image credits: Pixabay

