Monsoon Magic: 5 flowers that bloom during rainy season

Monsoon in India breathes new life into nature. Amid the rain and lush greenery, several stunning flowers bloom, painting the landscape with vibrant hues and refreshing fragrance
These small, delicate lilies bloom after the first monsoon showers, carpeting the ground with shades of pink, white, and yellow. They’re aptly named rain’s heralds
Known for its sweet fragrance, jasmine flowers bloom profusely in monsoon evenings. Widely used in perfumes, garlands, and temple offerings across India.
Commonly called Gulmehendi, balsams burst into bloom with the rains. Their colorful cup-shaped flowers light up gardens and require minimal care.
This bright tropical flower thrives in the rainy season, adorning gardens with its vivid red, pink, and yellow hues. It also holds religious and medicinal value.
India’s national flower, the lotus blooms in ponds and wetlands during the monsoon, symbolising purity, beauty, and spiritual enlightenment
