Train to to Midnight's Children: 5 books/films based on Partition

Tragedy as we know is a breeding ground of creativity. The pathos were documented in numerous books and films. Here's tracing few that centers around the theme of Partition
Perhaps the most famous in the list is 'Train to Pakistan' by Kushwant Singh, remains relevant as a reminder of the consequences of communal violence
This historical fiction won the Booker in 1981, is a brilliant blend of magic realism with political allegory, delves into themes of nationhood, memory, and the impact of history
Won the 2016 Colby award, the book chronicles the partition of India and the riots and other violence that followed
Spans over fifty years and unfolds across diverse cities, from New Delhi to Atlanta. The novel is a heartfelt and human portrait, capturing the enduring impact of the Partition
This is an Indo-Canadian period romance drama directed by Deepa Mehta. The movie is based on the story 'Cracking India' by Bapsi Sidhwa