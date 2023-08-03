Lifestyle

Train to to Midnight's Children: 5 books/films based on Partition

Tragedy as we know is a breeding ground of creativity. The pathos were documented in numerous books and films. Here's tracing few that centers around the theme of Partition

Image credits: Instagram

Train to Pakistan by Kushwant Singh

Perhaps the most famous in the list is 'Train to Pakistan' by Kushwant Singh, remains relevant as a reminder of the consequences of communal violence

Image credits: Instagram

Midnight's Children by Salman Rushdie

This historical fiction won the Booker in 1981, is a brilliant blend of magic realism with political allegory, delves into themes of nationhood, memory, and the impact of history

Image credits: Instagram

Midnight's Furies by Nisid Hazari

Won the 2016 Colby award, the book chronicles the partition of India and the riots and other violence that followed

Image credits: Instagram

The Parted Earth by Anjali Enjeti

Spans over fifty years and unfolds across diverse cities, from New Delhi to Atlanta. The novel is a heartfelt and human portrait, capturing the enduring impact of the Partition

Image credits: Instagram

Earth

This is an Indo-Canadian period romance drama directed by Deepa Mehta. The movie is based on the story 'Cracking India' by Bapsi Sidhwa

Image credits: IMDB
Find Next One