Rajma Chawal to Bathua Raita: 7 authentic foods of Haryana

Lifestyle
This northern state of India has its distinct cuisine and it's also known as the 'Land of Rotis'. Let's find out 7 authentic Haryanvi dishes that are sure to send you drooling
Though known as the 'Land of Rotis', Rajma Chawal is a famous food of this area. Red kidney beans curry and rice is a wholesome as well as tasty food
It is a winter delicacy; Bathua leaves are ground and mixed in curd along with some spices to make the Raita. The bathua leaves in the raita give added nutrients
Chickpea is cooked with vegetables like onions, carrots, and spices. This delicious vegetable curry is eaten with both rice and roti
Millet is soaked overnight for this healthy version of the normal Khichdri. Bajra is gluten-free, thus making it a healthier option
This is just the Bajra version of the famous aloo paratha making it a healthier version and using an ingredient that is hugely available in Haryana, that is Bajra
Dahi vada is a type of chaat originating in Haryana. This chaat is prepared by soaking vadas in thick dahi and served after sprinkling it with masala and spices