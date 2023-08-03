Want to grow tomatoes in your garden? Here are 7 must-know tips

Lifestyle
Select a variety that suits your climate, space, and taste preferences. Popular choices include cherry tomatoes, beefsteak tomatoes, and heirloom varieties.
Tomatoes thrive in full sunlight. Ensure that your garden spot receives at least 6-8 hours of direct sunlight daily.
Tomatoes prefer well-draining soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH level. Amend your garden soil with compost or well-rotted manure to improve its fertility and texture.
Space tomato plants adequately to allow air circulation and prevent diseases. Generally, plant tomatoes 18 to 24 inches apart in rows spaced 2 to 4 feet apart.
Consistent watering is crucial for tomatoes, especially during hot weather. Avoid overwatering, as it can lead to root rot.
Most tomato plants benefit from support to keep them off the ground. Use stakes, cages, or trellises to support the plants as they grow.
Fertilize the plants with a balanced fertilizer or organic compost every few weeks to promote healthy growth and fruit production.