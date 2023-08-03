Lifestyle

Want to grow tomatoes in your garden? Here are 7 must-know tips

Image credits: Pexels

Choose the Right Variety

Select a variety that suits your climate, space, and taste preferences. Popular choices include cherry tomatoes, beefsteak tomatoes, and heirloom varieties.

Image credits: Pexels

Provide Adequate Sunlight

Tomatoes thrive in full sunlight. Ensure that your garden spot receives at least 6-8 hours of direct sunlight daily.

Image credits: Pexels

Prepare Well-Draining Soil

Tomatoes prefer well-draining soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH level. Amend your garden soil with compost or well-rotted manure to improve its fertility and texture.

Image credits: Pexels

Proper Spacing

Space tomato plants adequately to allow air circulation and prevent diseases. Generally, plant tomatoes 18 to 24 inches apart in rows spaced 2 to 4 feet apart.

Image credits: Pexels

Watering Wisely

Consistent watering is crucial for tomatoes, especially during hot weather. Avoid overwatering, as it can lead to root rot.

Image credits: Pexels

Support and Pruning

Most tomato plants benefit from support to keep them off the ground. Use stakes, cages, or trellises to support the plants as they grow.

Image credits: Pexels

Fertilize Regularly

Fertilize the plants with a balanced fertilizer or organic compost every few weeks to promote healthy growth and fruit production.

Image credits: Pexels
