7 points to keep in mind before using Hair Straighteners

Hair straighteners have become a popular styling tool to achieve sleek and smooth hair. But it is also essential to take some precautions to protect your precious locks.

Image credits: Pexels

Heat Protectant

Always apply a high-quality heat protectant spray or serum evenly throughout your hair. It creates a barrier that shields your hair from the direct heat.

Image credits: Pexels

Hair Moisture

Ensure your hair is moisturized and nourished before straightening. Deep conditioning treatments and leave-in conditioners can help maintain hair hydration.

Image credits: Pexels

Clean and Dry

Never use a hair straightener on damp or wet hair. Ensure your hair is completely dry before straightening to avoid steam-related damage and uneven results.

Image credits: Pexels

Temperature Settings

Use a lower heat setting if your hair is fine or damaged. You can opt for higher temperatures only if you have thick, coarse hair. 

Image credits: Pexels

Sectioning

Divide your hair into small, manageable sections before using the straightener. Smaller sections allow the heat to distribute evenly, ensuring consistent results.

Image credits: Pexels

Use Comb Attachment

 If your hair straightener comes with a comb attachment, use it while straightening. The comb helps to detangle the hair as you style, reducing the risk of hair breakage.

Image credits: Pexels

Avoid Overuse

 Give your hair occasional breaks from heat styling and opt for alternate hairstyles. Constant exposure to heat may damage your hair beyond repair.

Image credits: Pexels
