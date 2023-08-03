7 points to keep in mind before using Hair Straighteners

Lifestyle
Hair straighteners have become a popular styling tool to achieve sleek and smooth hair. But it is also essential to take some precautions to protect your precious locks.
Always apply a high-quality heat protectant spray or serum evenly throughout your hair. It creates a barrier that shields your hair from the direct heat.
Ensure your hair is moisturized and nourished before straightening. Deep conditioning treatments and leave-in conditioners can help maintain hair hydration.
Never use a hair straightener on damp or wet hair. Ensure your hair is completely dry before straightening to avoid steam-related damage and uneven results.
Use a lower heat setting if your hair is fine or damaged. You can opt for higher temperatures only if you have thick, coarse hair.
Divide your hair into small, manageable sections before using the straightener. Smaller sections allow the heat to distribute evenly, ensuring consistent results.
If your hair straightener comes with a comb attachment, use it while straightening. The comb helps to detangle the hair as you style, reducing the risk of hair breakage.
Give your hair occasional breaks from heat styling and opt for alternate hairstyles. Constant exposure to heat may damage your hair beyond repair.