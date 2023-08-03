Momos to Chhole Bhature: 6 popular street foods in Chandigarh

Lifestyle
Momos are steamed dumplings filled with veggies, chicken or meat and served with spicy sauce. Here are 6 popular street foods in Chandigarh.
Kidney beans are prepared in a thick gravy and served with rice is an all-time staple street food Rajma Chawal and popular in Chandigarh.
Gol gappa stuffed with boiled potato, chickpea, yoghurt, and green, sweet and sour tamarind chutney is delicious.
Deep-fried, hollow, crisp puris filled with sweet and sour tamarind chutney, and spicy chutney, topped with sweet yoghurt, is yummy.
The paneer grilled on skewers with diverse sauces on the vegetables and a squeeze of lemon gives it tangy flavour.
Chole are cooked perfectly in gravy and seasoned with spices. The bread or bhaturas are fluffy and made in clay ovens.