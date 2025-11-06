Discover 7 of the best dog breeds that are perfect for apartment living and are also low-maintenance. Experts agree these are excellent choices.
These adorable, apartment-friendly dogs are a popular choice in India. Their luxurious double coats require regular grooming to stay healthy.
Beagles enjoy spending time indoors with their human companions. Despite being energetic, they adapt well to living in smaller homes.
These friendly companions typically require a daily walk of just 15-20 minutes. They are considered excellent friends for children.
Shih Tzus adapt happily to smaller living spaces. This breed is particularly good with children and gets along well with other dogs.
These small dogs can thrive in compact apartments. Indian Spitz are intelligent and require minimal training, making them great pets.
Bulldogs are a popular choice for apartment dwellers as they are relatively easy to care for. They prefer staying indoors and enjoy short walks.
This breed has recently become popular with urban millennials, but Frenchies were already a favorite in Paris as far back as the 18th century.
This is a low-maintenance breed, needing just a weekly bath and regular coat combing to maintain proper hygiene and health.
