7 Best Dog Breeds for Indian Apartments

Discover 7 of the best dog breeds that are perfect for apartment living and are also low-maintenance. Experts agree these are excellent choices.

lifestyle Nov 06 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Getty
Golden Retriever

These adorable, apartment-friendly dogs are a popular choice in India. Their luxurious double coats require regular grooming to stay healthy.

Image credits: Getty
Beagle

Beagles enjoy spending time indoors with their human companions. Despite being energetic, they adapt well to living in smaller homes.

Image credits: Getty
Pug

These friendly companions typically require a daily walk of just 15-20 minutes. They are considered excellent friends for children.

Image credits: Getty
Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus adapt happily to smaller living spaces. This breed is particularly good with children and gets along well with other dogs.

Image credits: Getty
Indian Spitz

These small dogs can thrive in compact apartments. Indian Spitz are intelligent and require minimal training, making them great pets.

Image credits: Getty
Bulldog

Bulldogs are a popular choice for apartment dwellers as they are relatively easy to care for. They prefer staying indoors and enjoy short walks.

Image credits: Getty
French Bulldog

This breed has recently become popular with urban millennials, but Frenchies were already a favorite in Paris as far back as the 18th century.

Image credits: Getty
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

This is a low-maintenance breed, needing just a weekly bath and regular coat combing to maintain proper hygiene and health.

Image credits: Getty

