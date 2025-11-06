Eating an apple on an empty stomach in the morning cleanses the intestines and regulates digestion.
Eating an apple on an empty stomach daily controls hunger and improves metabolism for weight loss.
Eating an apple on an empty stomach reduces the risk of developing diabetes and heart disease.
The vitamin C and antioxidants in apples will brighten the skin and reduce wrinkles.
Eating an apple on an empty stomach will strengthen hair and reduce hair fall.
Eating an apple on an empty stomach daily will increase the body's immunity.
