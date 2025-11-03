Renuka Singh Thakur is an Indian women's cricketer from Himachal Pradesh. She delivered a brilliant spell for India in the Women's World Cup 2025.
Renuka Singh Thakur is very active on social media. She has more than four hundred thousand followers, for whom she keeps sharing her beautiful and stylish pictures.
If you also want to adopt a cool and comfy look like Renuka, you can feel completely comfortable by wearing white shorts, a t-shirt, and a hoodie jacket like this.
Renuka carries every look effortlessly. She has worn a pink crop top with white joggers. Along with it, she has carried a light green jacket.
Renuka Singh Thakur looks very stunning in this black velvet wrap-around dress. You can also try a look like this.
Renuka Singh Thakur is unmatched in this black sharara suit. She looks very beautiful; she has curled her hair and done a side partition.
Like Renuka, you can also try a very comfortable look by wearing blue ripped denim and a white oversized high-neck sweatshirt.
