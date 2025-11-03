English

Cricketer Renuka Singh’s 8 Chic Photos That Redefine Sports Glamour

lifestyle Nov 03 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Instagram
Who is Renuka Singh Thakur?

Renuka Singh Thakur is an Indian women's cricketer from Himachal Pradesh. She delivered a brilliant spell for India in the Women's World Cup 2025.

Image credits: Instagram
Renuka's stylish picture

Renuka Singh Thakur is very active on social media. She has more than four hundred thousand followers, for whom she keeps sharing her beautiful and stylish pictures.

Image credits: Instagram
Renuka in a cool and comfy look

If you also want to adopt a cool and comfy look like Renuka, you can feel completely comfortable by wearing white shorts, a t-shirt, and a hoodie jacket like this.

Image credits: Instagram
Crop top with joggers

Renuka carries every look effortlessly. She has worn a pink crop top with white joggers. Along with it, she has carried a light green jacket.

Image credits: Instagram
Renuka looks like a style icon in a dress

Renuka Singh Thakur looks very stunning in this black velvet wrap-around dress. You can also try a look like this.

Image credits: Instagram
Renuka Singh Thakur's desi style

Renuka Singh Thakur is unmatched in this black sharara suit. She looks very beautiful; she has curled her hair and done a side partition.

Image credits: Instagram
Try Renuka's winter look

Like Renuka, you can also try a very comfortable look by wearing blue ripped denim and a white oversized high-neck sweatshirt.

Image credits: Instagram

