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7 Plants For Money & Good Luck

Here are seven plants that are famous for attracting wealth and positive energy into your life and home.

lifestyle Jun 11 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Freepik
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Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

The Peace Lily is famous for purifying the air. People also believe it brings peace, prosperity, and harmony into the home.

Image credits: Getty
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Money Tree (Pachira aquatica)

This plant is known for its braided trunk and lush green leaves. It's widely believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

Image credits: Pinterest
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Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana)

People often link this plant with good luck. They believe it brings positive energy, especially if you receive it as a gift.

Image credits: freepik
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Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

People commonly call this the 'money plant' or 'money tree'. It is believed to bring financial success and prosperity.

Image credits: adobe stock
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Orchids

Orchids symbolise love, luxury, and beauty. People often use them to attract positive energy and good fortune.

Image credits: pexels
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Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera has many medicinal benefits. Besides that, people believe it brings good luck and keeps negative energy away when placed at home.

Image credits: social media
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Basil (Ocimum basilicum)

Basil is not just for cooking. Many cultures consider it auspicious and believe it attracts both wealth and happiness.

Image credits: Social media

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