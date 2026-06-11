Here are seven plants that are famous for attracting wealth and positive energy into your life and home.
The Peace Lily is famous for purifying the air. People also believe it brings peace, prosperity, and harmony into the home.
This plant is known for its braided trunk and lush green leaves. It's widely believed to bring good luck and prosperity.
People often link this plant with good luck. They believe it brings positive energy, especially if you receive it as a gift.
People commonly call this the 'money plant' or 'money tree'. It is believed to bring financial success and prosperity.
Orchids symbolise love, luxury, and beauty. People often use them to attract positive energy and good fortune.
Aloe Vera has many medicinal benefits. Besides that, people believe it brings good luck and keeps negative energy away when placed at home.
Basil is not just for cooking. Many cultures consider it auspicious and believe it attracts both wealth and happiness.
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