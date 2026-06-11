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Asli Kanchipuram Saree: Kahan se kharidein? Yeh hain 7 best jagah

Bengaluru offers several trusted destinations for authentic Kanjeevaram silk sarees. Here are nine of the best stores known for quality, craftsmanship, and extensive collections.

lifestyle Jun 11 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Our own
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Nalli Silks

One of India's most iconic silk brands, known for premium-quality Kanchipuram sarees and bridal collections.

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Pothys

Massive collection of traditional and contemporary Kanjeevaram sarees across various budgets.

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Kumaran Silks

Renowned for exclusive handcrafted silks, heritage weaves, and luxury bridal sarees.

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Sri Kumaran Stores

Popular wedding shopping destination with a vast range of authentic Kanchipuram silks.

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Rasi Silks (Chennai)

Offers a blend of traditional designs and modern patterns in pure silk sarees.

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Sundari Silks

Directly sourced weaves from Kanchipuram artisans, ensuring authenticity and quality.

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Kanakavalli

Trusted for genuine silk sarees and classic South Indian weaving traditions.

Image credits: Instagram

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