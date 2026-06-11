Bengaluru offers several trusted destinations for authentic Kanjeevaram silk sarees. Here are nine of the best stores known for quality, craftsmanship, and extensive collections.
One of India's most iconic silk brands, known for premium-quality Kanchipuram sarees and bridal collections.
Massive collection of traditional and contemporary Kanjeevaram sarees across various budgets.
Renowned for exclusive handcrafted silks, heritage weaves, and luxury bridal sarees.
Popular wedding shopping destination with a vast range of authentic Kanchipuram silks.
Offers a blend of traditional designs and modern patterns in pure silk sarees.
Directly sourced weaves from Kanchipuram artisans, ensuring authenticity and quality.
Trusted for genuine silk sarees and classic South Indian weaving traditions.
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