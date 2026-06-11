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7 Ilish dishes for the monsoon

The rainy season is here, and so is the time for Ilish! We bring you seven fantastic recipes for this monsoon favourite.

lifestyle Jun 11 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Getty
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Ilish Bhapa

This classic dish has steamed Hilsa cooked in a sharp mustard paste. Green chillies and coconut add to the amazing flavour.

Image credits: Instagram
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Doi Ilish

For this dish, you cook Hilsa in a creamy, yoghurt-based gravy. A mix of spices makes it simply delicious.

Image credits: Getty
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Ilish Macher Jhol

This is a light, soupy curry made with Hilsa, potatoes, and green chillies. It's proper comfort food!

Image credits: Getty
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Ilish Macher Paturi

In this recipe, you marinate Hilsa in a mustard paste. Then, you wrap it in banana leaves and steam it to perfection.

Image credits: our own
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Ilish Pulao

This is an aromatic rice dish cooked with Hilsa. Spices and a touch of saffron give it a royal flavour.

Image credits: pexels
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Sorse Ilish

This popular dish features Hilsa cooked in a rich mustard sauce. A hint of green chillies gives it that extra kick.

Image credits: social media
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Ilish Macher Tok

This is a tangy Hilsa curry. People make it using tamarind and jaggery for that perfect sweet and sour taste.

Image credits: pexels

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