The rainy season is here, and so is the time for Ilish! We bring you seven fantastic recipes for this monsoon favourite.
This classic dish has steamed Hilsa cooked in a sharp mustard paste. Green chillies and coconut add to the amazing flavour.
For this dish, you cook Hilsa in a creamy, yoghurt-based gravy. A mix of spices makes it simply delicious.
This is a light, soupy curry made with Hilsa, potatoes, and green chillies. It's proper comfort food!
In this recipe, you marinate Hilsa in a mustard paste. Then, you wrap it in banana leaves and steam it to perfection.
This is an aromatic rice dish cooked with Hilsa. Spices and a touch of saffron give it a royal flavour.
This popular dish features Hilsa cooked in a rich mustard sauce. A hint of green chillies gives it that extra kick.
This is a tangy Hilsa curry. People make it using tamarind and jaggery for that perfect sweet and sour taste.
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