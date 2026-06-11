Paneer Tikka consists of marinated cottage cheese cubes grilled on skewers. One bite is never enough—you'll keep coming back for more.
These are small, bite-sized crispy puris filled with spicy and tangy flavored water, chutneys, and fillings. It is one of India's most beloved street-food snacks.
These are deep-fried onion fritters mixed with aromatic spices. Crispy and flavorful, they are a hugely popular Indian snack.
Crispy rolls stuffed with mixed vegetables and served with sauces and chutneys. They're a party favorite and loved by people of all ages.
Crispy fried potatoes tossed with spices, chutneys, and yogurt. This flavorful snack is always a crowd-pleaser at gatherings and parties.
A perfect starter or snack, Masala Papad is made by topping roasted or fried papad with chopped onions, tomatoes, and spices. Simple yet absolutely delicious.
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