Smriti Mandhana Outfits: Style Tips from India’s Cricket Fashion Icon

If you want a simple and sober look like Smriti Mandhana, you can wear this Nayra cut suit design for an office party or a puja at home.
Whether you're going out with friends or need a casual look for the office, you can wear a crop top and trousers like Smriti.
Co-ord sets are a trendy outfit these days. You can wear this type of co-ord set for the office, outings, or anywhere you go, as it offers comfort and class.
Whether it's a friend's wedding or you need an ethnic look for a family function, you can wear a Kalidar style salwar suit like this.
Ajrakh print is in trend these days. If you want a simple, sober, and splendid look, you can style a beautiful Ajrakh print flared suit like this.
Whether you're going to a bachelorette party or a birthday party, you can wear a stylish bodycon dress like Smriti Mandhana. It will give a classy and glamorous look for the party.
A simple, sober, and fancy silk pant suit. You can carry this type of suit for a puja at home or when you need to wear an ethnic outfit.
