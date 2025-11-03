Harman, who led the Indian cricket team to a World Cup victory, is number 1 not just in cricket but also in fashion. Her purple off-shoulder top with a skirt look is worth seeing.
The cricketer's simple and sober look appears very special. Harman is wearing a velvet printed one-piece. The heels enhance the look.
Any girl can adopt Harman's style for winter. A satin printed jacket with jeans and a t-shirt will look very beautiful.
Harman has worn a light-colored high-waist straight skirt with a brown loose shirt. Her open hair gives the cricketer a glamorous look like an actress.
Harman is wearing an embroidered pre-draped saree. The drop earrings are very beautiful. You can also recreate this look.
Not just Western, Harman also likes ethnic wear. Her zari saree with a wide border is proof of this.
Smriti Mandhana Outfits: Style Tips from India’s Cricket Fashion Icon
Working in Bengaluru? Explore these 6 places for ultimate peace
Irfan Pathan Net Worth: Know about his Lifestyle, Family and more
Morning Apple Routine: Boost Your Gut and Glow Naturally