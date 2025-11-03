English

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Winter Fashion: Elegant Sarees and Chic Outfits

lifestyle Nov 03 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:instagram
Off-shoulder top with a skirt look

Harman, who led the Indian cricket team to a World Cup victory, is number 1 not just in cricket but also in fashion. Her purple off-shoulder top with a skirt look is worth seeing.

Image credits: Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram
Velvet printed dress

The cricketer's simple and sober look appears very special. Harman is wearing a velvet printed one-piece. The heels enhance the look.

Image credits: instagram
Satin printed jacket

Any girl can adopt Harman's style for winter. A satin printed jacket with jeans and a t-shirt will look very beautiful. 

Image credits: Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram
High-waist straight skirt

Harman has worn a light-colored high-waist straight skirt with a brown loose shirt. Her open hair gives the cricketer a glamorous look like an actress.

Image credits: instagram
Indo-western saree look

Harman is wearing an embroidered pre-draped saree. The drop earrings are very beautiful. You can also recreate this look.

Image credits: instagram
Saree with a wide border

Not just Western, Harman also likes ethnic wear. Her zari saree with a wide border is proof of this.

Image credits: instagram

