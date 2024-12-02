Lifestyle

Volcanoes of India

Around eight volcanoes, both active and dormant, are scattered across the Indian subcontinent

Image credits: Getty

Barren Island Volcano

This 354m high active volcano is located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Last erupted in 2021

Image credits: google map

Baratang Island Mud Volcano

This 532m high mud volcano is in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Last erupted in 2003

Image credits: google map

Narcondam Island Volcano

This 710m high dormant volcano is in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Last erupted in 1681

Image credits: google map

Deccan Plateau Volcanic Province

This 1500m high dormant volcanic province spans Andhra, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana. Last active 25 million years ago

Image credits: google map

Loktak Lake Volcanic Origin

This 768m high dormant volcanic area is in Manipur. Last active 100 million years ago

Image credits: google map

Dhinodhar Hills Extinct Volcano

This 386m high extinct volcano is in Gujarat. Last active 500 million years ago

Image credits: google map

Tosham Hills Ancient Volcano

This 207m high extinct volcano is in Haryana. Last active 732 million years ago

Image credits: google map

Dhosi Hill Ancient Volcano

This 740m high ancient volcano is in Haryana. Last active 750 million years ago

Image credits: google map

