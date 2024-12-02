Lifestyle
Around eight volcanoes, both active and dormant, are scattered across the Indian subcontinent
This 354m high active volcano is located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Last erupted in 2021
This 532m high mud volcano is in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Last erupted in 2003
This 710m high dormant volcano is in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Last erupted in 1681
This 1500m high dormant volcanic province spans Andhra, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana. Last active 25 million years ago
This 768m high dormant volcanic area is in Manipur. Last active 100 million years ago
This 386m high extinct volcano is in Gujarat. Last active 500 million years ago
This 207m high extinct volcano is in Haryana. Last active 732 million years ago
This 740m high ancient volcano is in Haryana. Last active 750 million years ago
