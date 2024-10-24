Top 5 easy flower rangoli designs for Diwali 2024

Lifestyle
Skip the colors, decorate with flowers! Explore easy and beautiful rangoli designs, from Ganesha to peacocks, all made with flowers.
Create this simple mango-inspired shape and flower rangoli design using marigold and rose petals.
Create this beautiful peacock design using flowers and leaves. Instead of colors, you can use colorful leaves and flowers.
Decorate your courtyard with this beautiful circular rangoli design made with colorful flower petals.
Create a beautiful Ganesha using flowers and betel or peepal leaves.
Create a mandala rangoli design using flower and green leaf cuttings and petals.