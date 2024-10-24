Lifestyle

Top 5 easy flower rangoli designs for Diwali 2024

Beautiful Rangoli Designs with Flowers

Skip the colors, decorate with flowers! Explore easy and beautiful rangoli designs, from Ganesha to peacocks, all made with flowers.

Simple Rangoli Design

Create this simple mango-inspired shape and flower rangoli design using marigold and rose petals.

2. Peacock Rangoli Design with Flowers

Create this beautiful peacock design using flowers and leaves. Instead of colors, you can use colorful leaves and flowers.

3. Circular Rangoli Design with Flowers

Decorate your courtyard with this beautiful circular rangoli design made with colorful flower petals.

4. Ganesha Rangoli with Flowers and Leaves

Create a beautiful Ganesha using flowers and betel or peepal leaves.

5. Mandala Rangoli Design with Flowers

Create a mandala rangoli design using flower and green leaf cuttings and petals.

Find Next One