Here's how you can grow Coriander at home with handful seeds

Prepare the Seeds

For a good coriander harvest, choose good, healthy, ripe coriander seeds. Before sowing coriander seeds in the soil, break them into two pieces

Prepare the Soil

Before planting coriander, mix good quality soil in a pot or tray, which is a mixture of compost and soil. Use well-drained soil

Sow the Coriander Seeds

Spread the coriander seeds evenly on the soil surface and press lightly so that they are embedded in the soil. You can cover the seeds with soil if you want

Water the Soil

Sprinkle lightly immediately after sowing coriander seeds so that seeds get moisture. Keep in mind that water should not accumulate in soil, otherwise, the seeds will start rotting

Sunlight is Essential

Place the pot or tray in a place where it gets enough sunlight, as coriander needs 6-8 hours of sunlight for good growth

Regular Care

Maintain soil moisture, keep fertilizing the plants when they are about 2-3 inches tall. When coriander leaves appear, break them and use them, breaking them will bring new leaves

