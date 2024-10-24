Here's how you can grow Coriander at home with handful seeds

Lifestyle
For a good coriander harvest, choose good, healthy, ripe coriander seeds. Before sowing coriander seeds in the soil, break them into two pieces
Before planting coriander, mix good quality soil in a pot or tray, which is a mixture of compost and soil. Use well-drained soil
Spread the coriander seeds evenly on the soil surface and press lightly so that they are embedded in the soil. You can cover the seeds with soil if you want
Sprinkle lightly immediately after sowing coriander seeds so that seeds get moisture. Keep in mind that water should not accumulate in soil, otherwise, the seeds will start rotting
Place the pot or tray in a place where it gets enough sunlight, as coriander needs 6-8 hours of sunlight for good growth
Maintain soil moisture, keep fertilizing the plants when they are about 2-3 inches tall. When coriander leaves appear, break them and use them, breaking them will bring new leaves