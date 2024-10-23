Food

Kaju Barfi

How about making a special sweet at home this Diwali? Let's try Kaju Barfi as it is very easy to make.

Image credits: Getty

Ingredients

Cashews 2 cups (slightly powdered)

Image credits: Our own

Milk

Milk 1 cup

Image credits: Freepik

Sugar

Sugar as required

Image credits: Getty

Silver work

Silver work can be used for decoration.

Image credits: Our own

Preparation

First, boil the milk well. Once it boils well, add sugar and stir. After boiling again, add cashew nuts and stir.

Image credits: Our own

Spread evenly

Then pour this milk and cashew nut mix into a greased container and spread it well.

Image credits: Our own

Kaju Barfi

Place silver work on top of this and spread it out again. After cooling, cut into barfi shapes. Then eat.

Image credits: Getty
