Food
How about making a special sweet at home this Diwali? Let's try Kaju Barfi as it is very easy to make.
Cashews 2 cups (slightly powdered)
Milk 1 cup
Sugar as required
Silver work can be used for decoration.
First, boil the milk well. Once it boils well, add sugar and stir. After boiling again, add cashew nuts and stir.
Then pour this milk and cashew nut mix into a greased container and spread it well.
Place silver work on top of this and spread it out again. After cooling, cut into barfi shapes. Then eat.