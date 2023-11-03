Lifestyle
Chamomile tea is known for its calming and soothing properties, which can help relax the body and mind, making it easier to fall asleep.
Certain herbal teas, like valerian root or lavender tea, have natural sedative properties that can aid in sleep. These can be consumed before bedtime.
Warm milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that can contribute to better sleep. It's a classic bedtime drink that many people find comforting.
Bananas are rich in magnesium and potassium, which can help relax muscles and improve sleep. Blend a banana with milk or yogurt for a soothing smoothie.
Badam milk, with its blend of almonds and warm milk, offers a soothing and nourishing drink.
Green tea, when consumed in moderation, can provide relaxation without the jitters of caffeine.
Cherry juice, particularly the tart variety, is a natural source of melatonin, aiding in sleep regulation.