Milk to Smoothie: 7 best healthy drinks to help you sleep at night

Chamomile Tea:

Chamomile tea is known for its calming and soothing properties, which can help relax the body and mind, making it easier to fall asleep.
 

Herbal Teas:

Certain herbal teas, like valerian root or lavender tea, have natural sedative properties that can aid in sleep. These can be consumed before bedtime.
 

Warm Milk:

Warm milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that can contribute to better sleep. It's a classic bedtime drink that many people find comforting.
 

Banana Smoothie:

Bananas are rich in magnesium and potassium, which can help relax muscles and improve sleep. Blend a banana with milk or yogurt for a soothing smoothie.
 

Badam Milk

Badam milk, with its blend of almonds and warm milk, offers a soothing and nourishing drink.

Green Tea

Green tea, when consumed in moderation, can provide relaxation without the jitters of caffeine.

Cherry Juice

Cherry juice, particularly the tart variety, is a natural source of melatonin, aiding in sleep regulation.

