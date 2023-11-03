Lifestyle

Staying Calm to Validating: 7 right ways to respond to an angry child

Rather than reacting with anger, it's vital to help children handle their emotions constructively. Discover 7 effective ways to respond to an angry child.

Image credits: Pexels

Stay Calm

Your first step should be to remain calm yourself. Your child's anger may trigger your own emotions, but reacting with anger or frustration will only escalate the situation.

Image credits: Pexels

Listen and Validate

Show empathy by actively listening to your child. Let them express their feelings and concerns without interruption. Say things like, "I understand you're feeling upset right now."

Image credits: Pexels

Offer a Safe Space

Create a safe environment where your child feels comfortable expressing their emotions. Let them know it's okay to be angry, and you're there to support them.

Image credits: Pexels

Teach Coping Strategies

Teach them that anger is a normal emotion, but how they express and manage it matters. Encourage deep breathing, counting to ten, or taking a break when they're upset. 

Image credits: Pexels

Use "I" Statements

Express your feelings using "I" statements when addressing the issue that triggered their anger, e.g., "I get upset when toys are left out; I'd like help cleaning up," 

Image credits: Pexels

Set Boundaries

Establish clear and consistent rules and consequences for inappropriate behavior. Let your child know what behavior is unacceptable.

Image credits: Pexels

Problem-Solve Together

Encourage your child to find solutions to the issue that triggered their anger. This helps them develop problem-solving skills and gives them a sense of control.

Image credits: Pexels
