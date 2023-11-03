Lifestyle
Stay informed about the air quality in your area by using various air quality monitoring apps and websites. This information will help you plan outdoor activities accordingly.
On days when pollution levels are high, especially during the winter, reduce outdoor activities, especially in the early morning and late evening when pollution tends to peak.
When going outside, wear N95 masks that can filter out harmful particulate matter. Ensure the mask fits snugly to your face.
Make your home a safe haven by using air purifiers to maintain good indoor air quality. Keep windows and doors closed to prevent outdoor pollutants from entering.
Drink plenty of water to help your body flush out toxins, and consume foods rich in antioxidants, such as fruits and vegetables.
Engage in regular physical activity to boost your respiratory and immune system. However, try to exercise indoors on days with poor air quality.
Reduce your personal contribution to pollution by carpooling or using public transportation. Consider switching to electric or hybrid vehicles if possible.