7 ways you can protect yourself from Delhi pollution

Image credits: Freepik

1. Monitor Air Quality:

Stay informed about the air quality in your area by using various air quality monitoring apps and websites. This information will help you plan outdoor activities accordingly.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Limit Outdoor Exposures:

On days when pollution levels are high, especially during the winter, reduce outdoor activities, especially in the early morning and late evening when pollution tends to peak.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Use N95 Masks:

When going outside, wear N95 masks that can filter out harmful particulate matter. Ensure the mask fits snugly to your face.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Create Indoor Sanctuaries:

Make your home a safe haven by using air purifiers to maintain good indoor air quality. Keep windows and doors closed to prevent outdoor pollutants from entering.

Image credits: our own

5. Stay Hydrated:

Drink plenty of water to help your body flush out toxins, and consume foods rich in antioxidants, such as fruits and vegetables.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Regular Exercise:

Engage in regular physical activity to boost your respiratory and immune system. However, try to exercise indoors on days with poor air quality.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Carpool or Use Public Transport:

Reduce your personal contribution to pollution by carpooling or using public transportation. Consider switching to electric or hybrid vehicles if possible.

Image credits: Freepik
