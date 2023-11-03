Lifestyle

Kimchi to Fried Chicken: 7 popular Korean foods to make at home

Kimchi is fermented veggies like cabbage and radishes, with chilli peppers, garlic, ginger, and other seasonings. Here are seven popular Korean foods to make at home.

Tteokbokki

Boil and simmer the rice cakes in spicy pepper red sauce and elevate the taste by adding fish cakes and green onions.

Japchae

Stir-fry glass noodles with vegetables and beef seasoned with soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil.

Bibimbap

Cook rice with sauteed veggies, grilled meat and spicy gochujang sauce.

Bulgogi

Marinate and grill thoroughly the thinly sliced beef in soy sauce, sugar and garlic.

Jjajangmyeon

Saute black bean paste with pork and veggies and serve sauce over evenly cooked noodles.

Korean Fried Chicken

Coat chicken pieces in seasoned batter and toss them in spicy gochujang or sweet soy sauce.

