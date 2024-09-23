Top 10 Tallest Buildings in Mumbai

Lifestyle
Palais Royale, completed in 2018, is the tallest building in Mumbai and India, standing at 320 meters with 88 floors. It is located in Worli.
Lokhandwala Minerva is the second tallest building in Mumbai, standing at 301 meters with 78 floors. Completed in 2022, it is located in Mahalaxmi.
Piramal Aranya, standing at 280 meters, is the third tallest building in Mumbai. This architectural masterpiece has 63 floors and was completed in 2021.
Located in Lower Parel, World One reaches a height of 280.2 meters and features 76 floors. This iconic building was completed in 2020.
Lodha World View, with its 73 floors, stands at a height of 277.6 meters. Situated in Lower Parel, this building was completed in 2020.
The Park, with its impressive height of 268 meters, ranks as the sixth tallest building in Mumbai. Located in Worli, it features 78 floors and multiple towers.
Nathani Heights, located near Mumbai Central Station, reaches a height of 262 meters. With 72 floors, it ranks as the seventh tallest building in Mumbai.
Imperial Towers, with a height of 256 meters, features two towers and 60 floors. This building is located in Tardeo, South Mumbai.
Ahuja Towers secures the ninth position among Mumbai's tallest buildings with a height of 249 meters. Located in Prabhadevi, this building is known for its luxurious apartments.
One Avighna Park, standing at 247 meters, is the tenth tallest building in Mumbai. It comprises 64 floors and is located in Lower Parel.