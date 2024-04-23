Lifestyle

Iron to Vitamins: Know benefits of eating Upma

Upma is a quick and easy dish to prepare, making it a convenient option for busy mornings.

Low Calories

Upma is relatively low in calories compared to other breakfast options, making it suitable for those looking to manage their weight or reduce calorie intake.

Semolina is full of Iron

Iron is an essential mineral for our body and consuming semolina Upma is an easy way of fueling your body with the mineral. 
 

Fiber and Vitamins

A bowl of Upma has fiber, vitamins, and healthy fats. It is also low in cholesterol. A fiber-rich diet also helps in maintaining a healthy weight.

Good Source of Carbohydrates

Upma provides a good amount of carbohydrates, which are essential for providing energy to the body, making it an ideal breakfast option to kickstart your day.

Nutrient Dense

Upma can be made more nutritious by adding vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans, increasing its vitamin and mineral content.

Good for blood pressure

The sodium content in Upma is low, which helps control blood pressure. Also, it contains manganese, & due to its anti-oxidative properties, it plays a vital role in controlling BP.
 

