Toit to Hard Rock Cafe-9 places to enjoy steak in Bangalore

Here are seven places in Bangalore, India, where you can enjoy a delicious steak. 

Toit Brewpub

Toit is a popular brewpub in Bangalore known for its craft beers, and they also serve a fantastic steak. The ambiance is vibrant and the food is top-notch.
 

Hard Rock Cafe

Known for its rock 'n' roll ambiance, Hard Rock Cafe in Bangalore serves up a classic American-style steak that pairs well with their signature cocktails and live music.
 

The Fatty Bao

While this restaurant is known for its Asian-inspired dishes, they also offer a unique Asian-style steak that's worth trying if you're looking for something different.
 

Byg Brewski Brewing Company

This brewery and restaurant not only offers a variety of craft beers but also a range of delectable steaks, making it a great place for both beer and steak enthusiasts.

Steak House

As the name suggests, this restaurant specializes in steaks. They offer a variety of cuts and preparations, and it's a popular spot among steak enthusiasts.
 

The Glass House - Deli Bistro Bar

Located in Lavelle Road, this stylish bistro offers a good range of steak options along with a great selection of wines.
 

The Biere Club

Another brewpub in Bangalore, The Biere Club offers a variety of steaks and a great selection of craft beers to pair with your meal.
 

The Only Place

This iconic restaurant in Bangalore has been serving excellent steaks for years. It's known for its cozy, rustic ambiance and a variety of steak options.
 

Bo Tai

Known for its modern Thai cuisine, Bo Tai offers a delicious Thai-style steak along with other innovative dishes, making it a unique option for steak lovers.

