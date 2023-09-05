Janmashtami sweets: 7 tempting treats to satisfy your sweet tooth

Lifestyle
This simple yet symbolic dish consists of fresh homemade butter mixed with sugar. It represents Lord Krishna's love for butter.
Peda is a classic Indian sweet made from condensed milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. It is often garnished with pistachios or saffron threads.
A traditional Rajasthani sweet, Mohanthal is made from roasted gram flour (besan), ghee, and sugar. It has a rich, crumbly texture and is flavored with cardamom.
Kheer is a creamy rice pudding made with rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and chopped nuts. It's a favorite dessert for many festive occasions.
Gopalkala is a savory and sweet dish made with poha (flattened rice), curd, cucumber, and coconut. It's offered to Lord Krishna as part of the celebrations.
Malpua is a deep-fried pancake soaked in sugar syrup. It's made with ingredients like flour, milk, and sugar and is often flavored with cardamom or fennel seeds.
Shrikhand is a sweet and creamy yogurt-based dessert flavored with saffron and cardamom. It's garnished with slivers of pistachios and almonds.