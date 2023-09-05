Lifestyle

7 ways to get ageless glowing skin

Good skincare, a healthy lifestyle, and environmental protection are needed for ageless, perfect skin. Seven strategies to keep skin young and flawless.
 

Get Adequate Sleep

Adequate sleep is necessary for skin repair and renewal. Sleep 7-9 hours a night to help your skin recuperate from everyday pressures.
 

Maintain a Healthy Diet

Eat a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and healthy grains. These foods include vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants for good skin and anti-aging.
 

Protect Against Pollution

Urban pollutants increase skin ageing. Consider utilising pollution-fighting skincare products and cleansing at night.
 

Follow a Consistent Skincare Routine

Manage Stress

Chronic stress can cause breakouts and accelerated ageing. Practise yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or relaxing pastimes to reduce stress.
 

Stay Hydrated

Hydration is essential for good skin. Drinking water throughout the day keeps skin hydrated and plump. Use a decent moisturiser to stay hydrated.
 

Protect Your Skin from Sun Damage

UV radiation from the sun promotes premature ageing. Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen. Wear wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses and reapply sunscreen every two hours.

Maintain Your Skincare Routine

This usually involves washing, exfoliating, moisturising, and serums or treatments with retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid to address skin issues and collagen formation.
 

