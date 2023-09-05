Lifestyle

7 sweet dishes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Image credits: Freepik

1. Jalebi:

Spiral-shaped deep-fried sweets soaked in sugar syrup, is delightful treat. Their golden color and sweet, slightly tangy taste make them a favorite among children and adults alike.

Image credits: pexels

2. Modak:

These sweet dumplings are made from rice flour or wheat flour dough filled with a mixture of grated coconut, jaggery (or sugar), and cardamom.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Kheer:

It's made by simmering rice in milk until it's soft and creamy, sweetened with sugar or jaggery, and flavored with cardamom and saffron.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Coconut Ladoo:

Simple yet delightful sweets made from grated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom. These bite-sized treats are rolled into balls and adorned with a piece of cashew or almond.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Gulab Jamun:

These deep-fried milk-based dough balls are soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup infused with cardamom and rosewater, creating a delightful blend of flavors.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Dry Fruits Barfi:

For Ganesh Chaturthi, consider preparing a rich dry fruits barfi. It combines nuts like cashews, almonds, and pistachios with sugar, ghee, and cardamom.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Puran Poli:

A sweet flatbread made from chana dal (split Bengal gram), jaggery, and flour. The filling, known as puran, is spiced with cardamom and nutmeg, giving it a rich, aromatic flavor.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
