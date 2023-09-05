Lifestyle
Spiral-shaped deep-fried sweets soaked in sugar syrup, is delightful treat. Their golden color and sweet, slightly tangy taste make them a favorite among children and adults alike.
These sweet dumplings are made from rice flour or wheat flour dough filled with a mixture of grated coconut, jaggery (or sugar), and cardamom.
It's made by simmering rice in milk until it's soft and creamy, sweetened with sugar or jaggery, and flavored with cardamom and saffron.
Simple yet delightful sweets made from grated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom. These bite-sized treats are rolled into balls and adorned with a piece of cashew or almond.
These deep-fried milk-based dough balls are soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup infused with cardamom and rosewater, creating a delightful blend of flavors.
For Ganesh Chaturthi, consider preparing a rich dry fruits barfi. It combines nuts like cashews, almonds, and pistachios with sugar, ghee, and cardamom.
A sweet flatbread made from chana dal (split Bengal gram), jaggery, and flour. The filling, known as puran, is spiced with cardamom and nutmeg, giving it a rich, aromatic flavor.