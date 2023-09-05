Lifestyle

Kanchipuram Sarees to Linen-7 Jawan star Nayanthara's sari collection

Jawan actress Nayanthara is known for her elegant and fashionable saree collection. Here are seven saree styles and types she has been wearing on various occasions.

Image credits: our own

Chiffon Sarees

Chiffon sarees are a popular choice for their lightweight and elegant drape. Nayanthara has worn chiffon sarees with various prints and embellishments.
 

Image credits: our own

Kanjivaram Sarees

Nayanthara is often spotted in Kanjivaram sarees, known for their rich silk fabric and intricate designs. These sarees are a favourite among South Indian celebrities.
 

Image credits: our own

Designer Sarees

Nayanthara has worn designer sarees by renowned Indian fashion designers on red carpet events and award ceremonies. These sarees feature unique and contemporary designs.
 

Image credits: our own

Half Sarees

Nayanthara has also sported half sarees, a traditional South Indian outfit that combines a skirt, blouse, and draped dupatta, often with vibrant colours and embroidery.
 

Image credits: our own

Georgette Sarees

Georgette sarees are another lightweight option that offers a flowing and graceful look. They come in a variety of colors and designs.
 

Image credits: our own

Linen Sarees

Linen sarees are known for their comfort and simplicity. Nayanthara has occasionally chosen linen sarees for a more relaxed and casual look.
 

Image credits: our own

Silk Sarees

Apart from Kanjivaram, Nayanthara has been seen wearing other silk sarees like Banarasi silk and Mysore silk, which are known for their opulence and intricate craftsmanship.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One