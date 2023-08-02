Tired of your Laptop Fan noise? Try these 7 hacks

Lifestyle
Is your laptop's fan noise becoming a bothersome distraction? Here are some effective methods to help you keep your laptop cool, quiet, and running smoothly.
Dust and debris accumulate in laptop vents and fans causing them to work harder. Regularly clean the vents and fan using compressed air or a soft brush.
Place your laptop on a cooling pad with built-in fans. It can help dissipate heat and reduce the workload on your laptop's internal fan.
Customize your laptop's power settings to be more energy-efficient. Lowering the maximum processor state can help reduce fan activity.
Running too many applications can overburden your laptop's CPU, causing the fan to run at higher speeds. Close any unused programs to reduce CPU load.
Keeping your laptop's drivers and firmware up-to-date can improve its efficiency and performance, leading to potentially less fan noise.
Upgrading to a solid-state drive (SSD) can reduce heat and noise. This is because SSDs have no moving parts like traditional hard drives.
Use software tools to monitor your laptop's temperature. If it is consistently running hot, elevate the rear of your cooling stand to improve airflow.