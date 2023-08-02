7 natural Home remedies for Tooth decay

Lifestyle
Maintaining good oral health is essential for a confident smile and overall well-being. Tooth decay can lead to discomfort and long-term dental problems if left untreated.
Swish coconut oil or sesame oil in your mouth for 10-15 minutes. Oil pulling can help remove bacteria and promote oral health.
Mix salt with some warm water and use it for gargling. Using this saltwater solution can reduce inflammation and kill harmful bacteria in the mouth.
Apply diluted tea tree oil to the affected areas of your teeth. Tea tree oil is known to have antibacterial properties that combat tooth decay.
Dab a small cotton pad with clove oil and place it on the affected area. It can provide relief from toothache and has natural antimicrobial properties.
Mix turmeric in lukewarm water and rinse your mouth with it. Turmeric reduces inflammation to a considerable level and protects against dental decay.
Using a natural mouthwash containing peppermint, tulsi, or sage can be effective. This simple step can fight bacteria and maintain oral hygiene.
Make a habit of consuming green tea regularly. It can help inhibit the growth of bacteria in the mouth and promote dental health.