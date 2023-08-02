Lifestyle

7 natural Home remedies for Tooth decay

Maintaining good oral health is essential for a confident smile and overall well-being. Tooth decay can lead to discomfort and long-term dental problems if left untreated.

Oil Pulling

Swish coconut oil or sesame oil in your mouth for 10-15 minutes. Oil pulling can help remove bacteria and promote oral health.

Saltwater Rinse

Mix salt with some warm water and use it for gargling. Using this saltwater solution can reduce inflammation and kill harmful bacteria in the mouth.

Tea Tree Oil

Apply diluted tea tree oil to the affected areas of your teeth. Tea tree oil is known to have antibacterial properties that combat tooth decay. 

Clove Oil

Dab a small cotton pad with clove oil and place it on the affected area. It can provide relief from toothache and has natural antimicrobial properties.

Turmeric Paste

Mix turmeric in lukewarm water and rinse your mouth with it. Turmeric reduces inflammation to a considerable level and protects against dental decay.

Herbal Mouthwash

Using a natural mouthwash containing peppermint, tulsi, or sage can be effective. This simple step can fight bacteria and maintain oral hygiene.

Green Tea

Make a habit of consuming green tea regularly. It can help inhibit the growth of bacteria in the mouth and promote dental health.

