Monsoon safety: 7 must-follow tips to avoid influenza

Lifestyle
Frequent handwashing with soap and water is crucial to prevent the transmission of flu viruses. Avoid touching your face, especially the eyes, nose, and mouth.
Consult your healthcare provider and ensure that you and your family members receive the seasonal flu vaccination.
A strong immune system can help fend off infections. Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
Drink plenty of fluids, such as water, herbal teas, and soups, to keep your body hydrated and support your immune system.
During the monsoon, crowded places can become breeding grounds for flu viruses. Minimize your exposure to crowded areas, especially if you or someone around you is sick.
Regularly disinfect frequently-touched surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, and shared electronic devices to reduce the risk of virus transmission.
If you experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, or fatigue, seek medical attention promptly.