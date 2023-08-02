Lifestyle

Monsoon safety: 7 must-follow tips to avoid influenza

Image credits: Pexels

Maintain good hygiene:

Frequent handwashing with soap and water is crucial to prevent the transmission of flu viruses. Avoid touching your face, especially the eyes, nose, and mouth.

Image credits: Pexels

Get vaccinated

Consult your healthcare provider and ensure that you and your family members receive the seasonal flu vaccination.

Image credits: Pexels

Boost your immunity

A strong immune system can help fend off infections. Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Image credits: Pexels

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids, such as water, herbal teas, and soups, to keep your body hydrated and support your immune system.

Image credits: Pexels

Avoid crowded places

During the monsoon, crowded places can become breeding grounds for flu viruses. Minimize your exposure to crowded areas, especially if you or someone around you is sick.

Image credits: Pexels

Keep your surroundings clean

Regularly disinfect frequently-touched surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, and shared electronic devices to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

Image credits: Pexels

Seek medical attention

If you experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, or fatigue, seek medical attention promptly.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One