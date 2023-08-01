Lifestyle

IIMA to ISB-7 best B-school in India

When picking a business school, you should examine programme offers, faculty expertise, facilities, placement rates, and alumni network.

Image credits: our own

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA)

One of the premier B-schools in India, known for its rigorous academic programs and esteemed faculty.
 

Image credits: our own

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC)

Known for its comprehensive management programs and research-oriented approach.
 

Image credits: our own

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)

Renowned for its academic excellence and strong industry connections.
 

Image credits: our own

ISB

Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad: A leading business school known for its global exposure and diverse student body.
 

Image credits: our own

Faculty of Management Studies

Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi University: One of the oldest B-schools in India, known for its affordability and strong alumni network.
 

Image credits: our own

XLRI

XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur: Known for its strong emphasis on ethics and human values in management education.
 

Image credits: our own

Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIMI)

Known for its innovative teaching methods and strong industry interface.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One